Deeper Network Hits Market Cap of $139.72 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. Deeper Network has a total market cap of $139.72 million and $4.84 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded down 8.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00056067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.07 or 0.08207491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00084669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,190.61 or 0.99667851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00056641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002772 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

