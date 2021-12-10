Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc (LON:ASEI) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.60 Per Share

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc (LON:ASEI) announced a dividend on Friday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust’s previous dividend of $5.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust stock traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 354.80 ($4.70). The company had a trading volume of 60,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,788. The stock has a market capitalization of £170.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49. Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 285.64 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 385 ($5.11). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 347.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 354.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

