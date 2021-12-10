Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc (LON:ASEI) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.60 Per Share

Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust plc (LON:ASEI) announced a dividend on Friday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.60 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust’s previous dividend of $5.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust stock traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 354.80 ($4.70). The company had a trading volume of 60,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,788. The stock has a market capitalization of £170.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49. Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 285.64 ($3.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 385 ($5.11). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 347.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 354.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.
About Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust
Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Equity Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.