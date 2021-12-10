Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.22.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $56.36. 14,465,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,099,494. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after buying an additional 59,611 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $8,692,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

