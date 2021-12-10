PC Connection (CNXN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ: CNXN) in the last few weeks:

12/7/2021 – PC Connection was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – PC Connection was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/1/2021 – PC Connection was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – PC Connection was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/23/2021 – PC Connection was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2021 – PC Connection was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/8/2021 – PC Connection was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. "

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.50. 16,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,221. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.70. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.41.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $141,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 11,449 shares of company stock worth $537,857 in the last three months. 58.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,901,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,993,000 after purchasing an additional 255,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PC Connection by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

