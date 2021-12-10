Lisk (LSK) Hits Market Cap of $312.56 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last week, Lisk has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $312.56 million and approximately $13.06 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $2.42 or 0.00005121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00033124 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00019995 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001832 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program?—?meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LSKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.