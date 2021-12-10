Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Sells 55,961 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55,961 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 30.8% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 24,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 8.2% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 39,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $289.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

