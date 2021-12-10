JOE Trading 27.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. JOE has a market capitalization of $267.78 million and approximately $23.12 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JOE has traded down 27.4% against the US dollar. One JOE coin can currently be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00004177 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00056067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,886.07 or 0.08207491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00084669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,190.61 or 0.99667851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00056641 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002772 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 135,410,144 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

