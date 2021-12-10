Analysts Anticipate SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to Post $1.99 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.99 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SMART Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the highest is $2.00. SMART Global reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 155.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full-year earnings of $6.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

In other news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $3,114,235.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 43,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $2,203,628.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SMART Global by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 956,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,596,000 after buying an additional 145,388 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SMART Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,208,000 after buying an additional 23,219 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SMART Global by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 543,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after buying an additional 83,617 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in SMART Global by 1,598.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 477,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,747,000 after buying an additional 448,991 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in SMART Global by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 454,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SGH traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,091. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average of $49.90. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $63.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

