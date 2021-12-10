Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.720-$2.720 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.58 billion-$13.58 billion.

Shares of OTSKY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.09. The company had a trading volume of 157,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,372. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.58.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

