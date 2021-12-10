Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Couchbase (BASE)

Couchbase (NASDAQ: BASE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/9/2021 – Couchbase was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

12/8/2021 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $50.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Couchbase had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Couchbase was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

11/29/2021 – Couchbase was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

NASDAQ:BASE traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $25.08. 727,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.53. Couchbase Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Couchbase Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $33,534,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $31,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $21,768,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $18,290,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter worth about $10,863,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

