Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $120.81.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SRPT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.49. The company had a trading volume of 421,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.24. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $65.30 and a 12-month high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.50) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac purchased 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.