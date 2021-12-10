Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 135,248 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 423,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 37,418 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 39,140 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,254. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.62. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

