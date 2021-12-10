Splintershards Trading Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (SPS)

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 10th. Over the last week, Splintershards has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Splintershards coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $108.31 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00021954 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00012370 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Splintershards Coin Profile

SPS is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 382,291,666 coins and its circulating supply is 326,334,919 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

Buying and Selling Splintershards

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Splintershards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Splintershards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Splintershards using one of the exchanges listed above.

