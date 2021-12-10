Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.400-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion.

Shares of Genesco stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.86. 159,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.84. Genesco has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $73.72.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.57 million. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Genesco will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GCO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Genesco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Genesco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 12.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,191,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 34.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Genesco by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

