Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.28

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.28 and last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 1511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.48.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.59 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 24.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.5736 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.51%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF)

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

