Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $50.33

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.33 and last traded at $50.33, with a volume of 499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKHYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from 33.00 to 34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 30.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank Hapoalim B.M. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

