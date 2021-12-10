United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.65. United Community Banks posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $181.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.41. 386,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.14. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 166,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 5.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 5.3% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 7.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

