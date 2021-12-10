Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.41. Travelzoo posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,200%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Travelzoo had a return on equity of 929.93% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $192,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,038. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Bartel sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $151,906.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,554 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Travelzoo by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Travelzoo by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Travelzoo by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 86,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Travelzoo by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 43,960 shares in the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.46. 44,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,403. Travelzoo has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $128.23 million, a P/E ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.87.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

