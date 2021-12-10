DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives $126.78 Average PT from Analysts

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

Shares of DSDVY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.80. The company had a trading volume of 24,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,825. The firm has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.70 and a 200-day moving average of $120.32. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12 month low of $77.51 and a 12 month high of $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.