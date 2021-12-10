Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSS. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti upgraded Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 34,378 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 485,964 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSS stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.11. 232,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,015. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. Federal Signal has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $48.88.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.