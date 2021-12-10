Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from CHF 130 to CHF 135. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nestlé traded as high as $135.99 and last traded at $135.75, with a volume of 204147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.63.

NSRGY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,685,000 after acquiring an additional 169,190 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 394,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,231,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of Nestlé by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 51,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

