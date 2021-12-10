Kusama (KSM) Price Down 17.1% Over Last Week

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last seven days, Kusama has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Kusama coin can now be bought for $287.35 or 0.00600065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $2.43 billion and approximately $104.59 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00056485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,953.72 or 0.08256401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00084147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,931.15 or 1.00092753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Kusama Coin Profile

Kusama was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kusama is an early, unaudited and unrefined release of Polkadot. Kusama will serve as a proving ground, allowing teams and developers to build and deploy a parachain or try out Polkadot’s governance, staking, nomination and validation functionality in a real environment. With KSM, users can validate, nominate validators, bond parachains, pay for interop message passing, and vote on governance referenda. “

Buying and Selling Kusama

