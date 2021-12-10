Render Token (RNDR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $38.57 Million

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Render Token has a market cap of $663.08 million and $38.57 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for about $3.62 or 0.00007562 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00040002 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.09 or 0.00209022 BTC.

Render Token Profile

RNDR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 523,730,649 coins and its circulating supply is 183,106,741 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

