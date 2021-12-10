Blakecoin (BLC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13,900.79

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last week, Blakecoin has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blakecoin has a total market capitalization of $13,900.79 and $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,886.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,982.50 or 0.08316492 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $152.55 or 0.00318574 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $449.72 or 0.00939123 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00078199 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.59 or 0.00406356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.00279985 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blakecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

