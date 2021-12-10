NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.80.

NUVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 47,609.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 527,192 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,552,000 after buying an additional 526,087 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in NuVasive by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,927,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,356,000 after purchasing an additional 505,367 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NuVasive by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,319,000 after purchasing an additional 444,499 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,799,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,453,000.

NASDAQ:NUVA traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,899. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.35. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $44.97 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NuVasive will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

