Wanchain (WAN) Price Hits $0.69 on Exchanges

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001441 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $132.99 million and $2.63 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.30 or 0.00176036 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00021111 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.55 or 0.00558716 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00060304 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007314 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

