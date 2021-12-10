MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of MediaAlpha stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 152,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,213. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $70.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Keith Cramer sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $87,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $29,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,781 shares of company stock worth $1,777,784 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MediaAlpha by 26.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 65.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in MediaAlpha by 3,531.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after acquiring an additional 285,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

