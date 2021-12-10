Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biocept, Inc. is a commercial stage oncology diagnostics company. It has developed technology platforms for capture and analysis of circulating tumor cells and circulating tumor DNA utilizing a standard blood sample to provide physicians. The company offers OncoCEE-BR (TM) test for breast cancer. Biocept, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Get Biocept alerts:

BIOC has been the topic of several other reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biocept from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biocept in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biocept presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

NASDAQ:BIOC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.92. 300,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,668. The company has a market capitalization of $66.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.50. Biocept has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $8.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Biocept had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $17.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biocept will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biocept in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biocept (BIOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.