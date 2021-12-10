Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.94 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will post sales of $4.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $7.50 million. Editas Medicine posted sales of $11.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $17.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $20.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.08 million, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $77.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EDIT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.27.

In other news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $60,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $596,761. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 984,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,807. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average is $44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 2.00.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

