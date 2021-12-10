Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives $69.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.89.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

CCEP stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.44. The company had a trading volume of 685,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,224. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $63.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.13%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,104,000 after purchasing an additional 181,635 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 66,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

