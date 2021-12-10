Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Lowers Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,946 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.7% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 664.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after buying an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 621.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,598,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,849,000 after buying an additional 1,377,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,284,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $794,294,000 after buying an additional 1,357,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $329.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500,188 shares of company stock valued at $511,637,776 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

