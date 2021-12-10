Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Insider James M. Spellings, Jr. Sells 12,500 Shares

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $62.49. The stock had a trading volume of 751,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,336,795. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.90.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

