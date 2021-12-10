Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.070-$5.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.40 billion-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.12 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maximus from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Maximus alerts:

NYSE:MMS traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $77.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,013. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.77. Maximus has a one year low of $71.04 and a one year high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.03%.

In other Maximus news, General Counsel David Francis sold 5,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $481,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $518,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,155 shares of company stock worth $2,896,362. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Maximus stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maximus

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.