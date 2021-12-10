StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Buys $315,250.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Dhamu R. Thamodaran bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $315,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SNEX traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.81. The stock had a trading volume of 89,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.25. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $72.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.22.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.20 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 0.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut StoneX Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in StoneX Group by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,976 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in StoneX Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 11.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth $207,000. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

