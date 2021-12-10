VeriCoin Price Reaches $0.0302 on Exchanges (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 10th. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0302 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 30.1% against the dollar. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $30.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,671.62 or 0.99287515 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00048900 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00032018 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003744 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.07 or 0.00768679 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,382,379 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

