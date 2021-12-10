IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $278.85 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $278.85.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

NYSE:IQV traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $270.32. 713,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.27. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 68.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $165.52 and a 12 month high of $272.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,959.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 131,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after purchasing an additional 125,534 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 22.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,120,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

