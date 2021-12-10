Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Argus increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 980,250 shares of company stock worth $65,370,081 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Wit LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth $5,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,531,000 after purchasing an additional 380,654 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 54,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

APO traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.65. 5,360,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,965. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.