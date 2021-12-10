Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Argus increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.
In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $1,425,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 980,250 shares of company stock worth $65,370,081 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
APO traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.65. 5,360,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,965. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $81.07.
Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.66 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.
Apollo Global Management Company Profile
Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.
