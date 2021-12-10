Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

UNVR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,427,577.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNVR traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,126. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Univar Solutions has a one year low of $17.97 and a one year high of $29.77.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

