Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Receives $29.14 Average PT from Analysts

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Univar Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NYSE UNVR traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,126. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $29.77.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar Solutions news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

