The Progressive Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

Progressive has decreased its dividend by 41.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Progressive has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Progressive to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.

NYSE PGR traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,385,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Progressive has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.77 and a 200-day moving average of $95.03.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Progressive will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

