P.A.W. Capital Corp Sells 200 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

P.A.W. Capital Corp lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.81.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $397.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $399.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.02. The stock has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.19%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.