ZUSD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00056854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.17 or 0.08291450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00083581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00057163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,262.27 or 0.99787226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002788 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

