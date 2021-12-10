Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ZG traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.10. 709,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,873. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of -70.39 and a beta of 1.42. Zillow Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $212.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

