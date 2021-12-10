Brokerages Set Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target at $48.88

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.78.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $844,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $1,922,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,940 shares of company stock worth $5,746,092. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,587,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,739,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after buying an additional 355,277 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 631.4% during the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,826,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 318.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after buying an additional 274,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.80. 196,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,836. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.63 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.08.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.87 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

