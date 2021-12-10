Insider Selling: Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Major Shareholder Sells 23,660 Shares of Stock

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) major shareholder Biogen Inc. sold 23,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $202,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Biogen Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, December 7th, Biogen Inc. sold 52,178 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $444,556.56.

On Friday, November 26th, Biogen Inc. sold 28,884 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $248,402.40.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.73. 1,384,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,054. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 167.16% and a negative return on equity of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $28.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 18,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 77,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SGMO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.