Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) Insider Robert S. Lehman Sells 8,110 Shares

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) insider Robert S. Lehman sold 8,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $89,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of COMP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.33. 2,092,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,304. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.22. Compass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative return on equity of 202.41% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COMP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Compass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Compass from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

