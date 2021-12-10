Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Major Shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. Buys 13,207 Shares

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 13,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $48,469.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gold Street Capital Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 10,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 34,146 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $113,706.18.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 10,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,400.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 9,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 20,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 10,400 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $36,192.00.

NASDAQ ELYS traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $3.55. 167,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,972. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $82.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 4.96. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $8.28.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth $384,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the third quarter worth $262,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the third quarter worth $183,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Elys Game Technology by 117.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

