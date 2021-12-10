Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,752 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.6% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 99,601 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the third quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 11,156 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.6% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $88.77 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $59.04 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.55. The firm has a market cap of $243.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.