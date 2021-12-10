JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 75.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.78.

JPM stock opened at $160.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $474.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

