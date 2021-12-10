Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.830-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.650-$4.750 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Ross Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.18.

ROST traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,541,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.55. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $104.79 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.39%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

